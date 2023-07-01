SOL Capital Management CO Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,199,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,548,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,898.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,017,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,970 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 300.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 715,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 536,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,032,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

KRE opened at $40.81 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.88. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

