SOL Capital Management CO Increases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.63.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

