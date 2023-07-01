SOL Capital Management CO Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,675,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,140,000 after buying an additional 821,851 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,239,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,878,000 after buying an additional 1,021,811 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,141,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,487,000 after acquiring an additional 398,159 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,671,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,628,000 after acquiring an additional 391,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,710 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $32.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $33.85.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

