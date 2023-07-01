SOL Capital Management CO Has $1.51 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,234 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,022,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,301 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after buying an additional 697,332 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $95.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.75.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

