SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 64.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,945 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 64.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after buying an additional 987,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $237,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.