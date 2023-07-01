iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,333 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $187.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.82 and its 200-day moving average is $180.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

