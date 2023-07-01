Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 143.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $600.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $144.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

