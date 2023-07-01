SOL Capital Management CO Grows Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

