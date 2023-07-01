Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 1,071 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of RGR stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $937.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.82. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.16). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $149.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $535,767.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,847.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

