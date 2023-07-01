Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $428,000 Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,583 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $6,924,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Henderson Cameron purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $97,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 171,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,558.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director David G. Lucht purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,194.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Henderson Cameron purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $97,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,558.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ LOB opened at $26.31 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $43.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.27 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.