Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,728,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,435,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,949,000 after purchasing an additional 328,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 8,646.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after purchasing an additional 317,152 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $81.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average of $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $372.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.32 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

