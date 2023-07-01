Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,389,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $447,256,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,953.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $102.87.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

