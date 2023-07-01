Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $461,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $488.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $411.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.34. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Argus boosted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

