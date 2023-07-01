Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $110.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $123.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.