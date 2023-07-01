Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stock Position Raised by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,945,000 after purchasing an additional 140,076,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,036,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,533,000 after purchasing an additional 728,456 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,814,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,502,000 after purchasing an additional 37,508 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,377,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,471,000 after purchasing an additional 93,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,710,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,288,000 after purchasing an additional 545,354 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $33.77 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

