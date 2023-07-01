SOL Capital Management CO Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,822 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.