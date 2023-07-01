iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Acquired by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,452,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,311,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448,980 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,944 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,570,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,781,000 after purchasing an additional 691,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,469,000.

BATS:EZU opened at $45.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

