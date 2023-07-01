SOL Capital Management CO Sells 5,000 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.13% of Byline Bancorp worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 238,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after acquiring an additional 81,774 shares in the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

In other Byline Bancorp news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.29 per share, for a total transaction of $914,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,745,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,827,042.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 51,950 shares of company stock worth $948,861. 35.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $90.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

About Byline Bancorp

(Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.