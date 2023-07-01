Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 1,575 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.97 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $39.44.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

