36,725 Shares in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Bought by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.55% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $890,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,000.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

CGSD opened at $25.11 on Friday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46.

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.