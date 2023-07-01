SOL Capital Management CO Has $1.52 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 108.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 105.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $152.56 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $138.73 and a 52 week high of $176.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.40.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.