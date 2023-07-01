Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $333,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.69.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

