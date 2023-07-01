Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $209,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $215.15 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

