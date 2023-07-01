Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $435,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Stryker by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Stryker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 1.1 %

SYK opened at $305.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

