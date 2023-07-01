Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26,233.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 962,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,967,000 after buying an additional 87,220 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 121,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth CMT increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 27,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.