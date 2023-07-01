Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 358,795 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 29,652.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,795 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Moody’s worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $347.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.85. The company has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $351.06.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.80.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

