Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 5,148.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283,505 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in IAC by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of IAC by 2,355.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IAC by 53.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of IAC by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAC opened at $62.80 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.02.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). IAC had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of IAC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

