Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6,132.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,122 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Apollo Global Management worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,502,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,867,000 after buying an additional 1,970,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,159,000 after buying an additional 487,408 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,187,000 after buying an additional 78,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,980,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,291,000 after buying an additional 3,270,041 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $19,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,745,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,018,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,070,963 shares of company stock worth $134,006,991 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $76.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $77.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.66.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -71.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Bank of America lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.