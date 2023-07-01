Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,880 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,209,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,501,000 after acquiring an additional 128,160 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 33.2% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.87. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

