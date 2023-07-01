Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 7,243.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,202 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Bio-Techne worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TECH opened at $81.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.19. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $99.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

