Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 25.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth $236,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 15.2% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BNP Paribas raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

Shares of SAP opened at $136.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.57 and its 200 day moving average is $122.74. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. SAP had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.94%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

