Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 97.9% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 23.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 274,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,611,000 after purchasing an additional 52,085 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.4% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $15,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $369.42 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.44.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

