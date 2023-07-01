Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $470.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.58 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,048 shares of company stock worth $1,029,157 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

