Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 147 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Ecolab by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Ecolab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GS Investments Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 15,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ECL opened at $186.69 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.13 and a 200-day moving average of $162.13. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.57.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

