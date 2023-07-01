Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 2,505.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 296,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,570 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 388.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,270.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $27.77.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.