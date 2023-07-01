Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 394,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Workday were worth $79,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,413,000 after buying an additional 128,192 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Workday by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,041,000 after acquiring an additional 70,328 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Workday by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,011,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,163,000 after purchasing an additional 413,759 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Workday by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,598,000 after purchasing an additional 725,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $600,504,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock opened at $225.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.68. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $230.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.31, a PEG ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total transaction of $2,430,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,188,085.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,424 shares of company stock worth $40,751,485 over the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

