Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 33.2% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

EMR opened at $90.39 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.87.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

