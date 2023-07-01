Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.37% of Tyson Foods worth $75,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,952,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,220,000 after buying an additional 138,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,355,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,602,000 after purchasing an additional 603,829 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,653,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,914,000 after purchasing an additional 454,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $88.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.