Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 265,360 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,731,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,360 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.77% of Masco worth $84,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 118,819.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after buying an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,395,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,848 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Masco by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,398 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth about $74,497,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $69,716,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,682 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masco Stock Up 0.1 %

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

MAS stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $57.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.49.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

