Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 54.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moody’s Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s stock opened at $347.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $351.06.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.