Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 144.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,777 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $49,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 158.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,280,000 after purchasing an additional 537,042 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 29,710 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 46,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,187 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 459,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after acquiring an additional 66,732 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

CPB stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.36.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

