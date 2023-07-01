Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 223,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Entegris at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 73.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Entegris by 43.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Entegris by 187.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Entegris Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTG. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

Entegris stock opened at $110.82 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,541.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Entegris had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

