Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases 282,485 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 35,488.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,485 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $369.75 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

