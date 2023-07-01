Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5,314.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,843 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Fastenal worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 617.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average of $52.47. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $59.29.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

