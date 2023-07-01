Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 10,953.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,812 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Simon Property Group worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $115.48 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.46 and a 200-day moving average of $114.52.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.85 dividend. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.15.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

