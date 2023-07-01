308,126 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 308,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after buying an additional 581,379 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $66,473,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,679,000 after buying an additional 89,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,018,000 after buying an additional 81,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $857.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $718.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $756.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $758.96. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $563.82 and a 12 month high of $837.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total value of $900,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,033,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total transaction of $900,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,033,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,620 shares of company stock worth $3,691,302 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.