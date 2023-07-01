Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.52% of Camden National worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Camden National by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Camden National in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Camden National by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Camden National by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Camden National by 2,371.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Price Performance

CAC opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.73. Camden National Co. has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $49.10.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Camden National had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $44.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 42.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David C. Flanagan bought 3,397 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $99,667.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,783.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Camden National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Featured Articles

