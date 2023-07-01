Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 531.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 46,607 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $162.44 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $162.79. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.72.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

