Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 9,685 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,685 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,500,220,000 after buying an additional 221,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,825,951,000 after buying an additional 101,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,263,468,000 after buying an additional 222,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,876,515,000 after buying an additional 1,217,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after buying an additional 3,655,383 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $180.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.41 and a 200-day moving average of $173.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.