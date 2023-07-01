Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,240 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 136,030 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $69.25.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

